May 15, 2019 / 05:45AM GMT

Presentation

May 15, 2019 / 05:45AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Takashi Goto

Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Unidentified Company Representative -



I will now give you an overview of the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, using the overview of the financial results presentation.



Please turn to Page 2. These are the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Operating revenue was JPY 565.9 billion increasing 7 periods in a row. The JPY 35.3 billion growth year-on-year was mainly driven by continued strong performance in the hotel operations and MICE, or meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, businesses in the hotel business; an increase in rent revenue from Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho; and sales of the condominium, ENVIE-NÃ HOYA, in the Real Estate business; an increase in construction and renovation projects in the Construction business; rising attendance at the Seibu Lions baseball games; and an