Q2 2020 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

9024.T - Seibu Holdings Inc

Q2 2020 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation

Nov 08, 2019



I will now go over the results for the 6 months ended September 30, 2019, using the overview of financial results presentation.



Please turn to Page 2. These are the financial results for the 6 months ended September 30, 2019. Operating revenue was JPY 294.6 billion, up 6 periods in a row. The JPY 11.4 billion growth year-on-year was mainly driven by growth in revenue of the accommodation and food and beverage divisions in the hotel business, sales of the condominium ENVIE-NÃ HOYA, growth in railway transportation revenue, rising attendance at the Seibu Lions baseball games and revenue growth in hotel operations of the Hawaii business.



Thanks to the top line growth, operating profit grew