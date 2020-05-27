Full Year 2020 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Takashi Goto - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



First, I will give you the big picture overview. Fiscal year 2019 was a tough year for the Seibu Group due to the impact of the coronavirus since late January 2020 as well as other factors. However, we were able to secure a net income of JPY 4.6 billion, and we decided to pay JPY 15 of year-end dividend for the year ended March 2020, as was initially planned to our shareholders who support our business. We are expecting the extremely tough circumstances to continue in fiscal year 2020. And since it is hard to make a rational calculation of its impact on our earnings, we have left our forecast for the current year ending March 2021 undecided. Based on the business management policy that will be explained later, the Seibu Group will do its utmost to continue business operations. The impact from COVID-19 is not going away in the short term, and we must continue our business based on this assumption. We expect the changes in people's values and actions resulting from COVID-19 to have a major impact on our business and are currently