Q1 2021 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Takashi Goto - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



I would now like to go over the results for the first quarter of the year ending March 2021 using the presentation. Please turn to Page 3.



This slide highlights the results for the first quarter of the year ending March 2021. Operating revenue was JPY 66.3 billion, down 54% year-on-year. This was due to the extremely tough business environment with the spread of COVID-19, the significant decline in demand and the temporary suspension of operations in several of our business segments.



Operating profit was minus JPY 17.6 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent was minus JPY 28.7 billion, despite efforts such as lowering our fixed expenses. Out of the expenses that we usually book as operating expenses, we booked JPY 10.7 billion as extraordinary loss. This includes the fixed expenses for the period during which we temporarily suspended operations due to the request by the government in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as well as other factors. Please turn to Page 4.



This