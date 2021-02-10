Q3 2021 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Yoshihide Nakagawa - Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer & GM of IR Department - Corporate Planning



I will now explain using the presentation titled Overview of financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.



Please turn to Page 3. These are the financial results of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021. Due to the decline in demand caused by the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent changes in people's lifestyles, operating revenue declined 41.6% year-on-year to become JPY 252.4 billion.



As for profits, the operating loss was JPY 37 billion, and the quarterly net loss attributable to owner of parent was JPY 48.1 billion despite measures including the reduction of fixed expenses.



As for our extraordinary P&L, we booked JPY 9.3 billion of extraordinary income, which includes the employment adjustment subsidy we received from the government.



Meanwhile, we booked the JPY 14.4 billion of fixed expenses, et cetera, incurred during the suspension of operations of our facilities based on the government's request in order to stop the