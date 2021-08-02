Q1 2022 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Yoshihide Nakagawa - Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer & GM of IR Department - Corporate Planning



I will now explain using the presentation titled Overview of Financial Results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021. Please turn to Page 3.



These are the financial results of the first quarter. The business environment remained tough with the COVID-19 infections and the state of emergency being declared. However, we achieved a year-on-year growth of 38% in operating revenue.



As for profit, we secured a positive EBITDA of JPY 7.4 billion, thanks to revenue growth as well as cost control and both operating profit and profit attributable to owners of parent improved year-on-year.



Fixed expenses declined by JPY 9 billion compared to 2 years ago, the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020. As explained on Page 8, there was a JPY 7.6 billion decline in fixed expenses of the Hotel and Leisure business, mainly due to reductions in personnel expenses, SG&A and utility costs.



We have transferred JPY 3 billion of fixed expenses during the period of business