Q2 2022 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 12, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Takashi Goto

Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Takashi Goto, President of Seibu Holdings. First, I will give you an overview of the first half results. Since last year, the spread of COVID-19 has had a significant effect on economic activity and the Japanese economy remained in a tough situation during the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2022. Under these circumstances, the Seibu Group also faced an extremely harsh business environment with the decline in demand due to people refraining from going out, resulting in profit attributable to owners of parent in the first half being minus JPY 12.7 billion, although this was a JPY 26 billion improvement from the same period last year.



Recently, we are finally starting to see signs of recovery, thanks to progress in vaccine injections and the