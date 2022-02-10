Q3 2022 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

* Takashi Goto

Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Unidentified Company Representative -



I will now go over the third quarter results. Despite the challenging business environment due to the impact of COVID-19, operating revenue increased 18.9% year-on-year. As for profit, EBITDA was plus JPY 37 billion, thanks to revenue growth as well as cost control, et cetera. Operating profit and profit attributable to owners of parent were still negative but improved from the previous year. Fixed expenses declined JPY 27 billion compared to the same period 2 years ago. As we show on Page 9, JPY 19.5 billion of the decline came from the Hotel and Leisure segment, and there was a JPY 3.1 billion decline in the Urban Transportation and Regional segment. For extraordinary income, we booked JPY 13.7 billion of gain on sale of noncurrent assets from the sale and securitization of real estate, et cetera. Please see Pages 4 and 5