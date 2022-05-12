May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Kaoru Takahashi
Seibu Holdings Inc. - Senior Executive Managing Officer & Director
* Ryuichiro Nishiyama
Seibu Holdings Inc. - Executive Managing Officer & Director
* Takashi Goto
Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Goto - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director
This is Takashi Goto, President of Seibu Holdings. I will first provide an overview of yesterday's announcement. The business environment remained challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic and the repeated declarations of the state of emergency as well as people's strong hesitance to go out. However, with the pickup in demand for going out from autumn as well as Seibu's own efforts to provide services that cater to people's needs during the pandemic, our operating profit, although negative at minus JPY 13.2 billion, improved significantly year-on-year by JPY 38.3 billion.
