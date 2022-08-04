Q1 2023 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript





9024.T - Seibu Holdings Inc

Q1 2023 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation

Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

I will now explain using the material overview of financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2022. Please turn to Page 3.



This is a summary of the first quarter results. In the first quarter, we achieved growth in both revenue and profit thanks to the recovery in demand due to factors such as the easing of restrictions on people's activities. We were able to turn profitable from the loss in the same period last year for operating profit as well as all the subsequent lines of profit. For your reference, please see the performance by segment as well as the reasons for the increase and decrease on Pages 5 and 6.



We were able to outperform our forecast in terms of progress made towards the