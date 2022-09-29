Sep 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kiyoto Kawakami - Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer



Hello, everyone. This is Kawakami, Head of IR. As explained, we made 4 disclosures today. First, I will go over the highlights of 3 of the disclosures, aside from the revision of our earnings forecast and then explain about the revision of our earnings forecast.



First of all, please see the documents titled notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed, notice regarding transfer of subsidiaries fixed assets and recognition of extraordinary gain and loss. This disclosure is regarding the disposal of part of our hotel and leisure business assets to GIC, as part of our asset-light strategy.



In relation to the disclosure made on June 30, Seibu made a resolution today regarding the transfer of some of the assets and plans to book an extraordinary gain and extraordinary loss in the second quarter. Seibu resolved today to transfer the 4 hotels listed here as of tomorrow, September 30. And we are expecting to book a gain on the sale of fixed assets of around JPY 69 billion as extraordinary gain in the second quarter.



These