Q2 2023 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 10, 2022

Presentation

Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Takashi Goto

Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director

Yoshinari Furuta

Seibu Holdings Inc. - Senior Managing Officer & Director



Takashi Goto - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Takashi Goto, President of Seibu Holdings. I will first give you an overview of yesterday's results announcement. In the first half of the fiscal year, the society in Japan began shifting towards a new phase of life with COVID in its response to the pandemic, and there were hopes of a recovery in the economy. Meanwhile, the external environment underwent rapid change, such as the situation in Ukraine becoming long lasting, the suppression of economic activity in China, the accelerated depreciation of the yen triggered by interest rate hikes in the U.S. and the ensuing rise in raw material costs.



Such changes in the external environment are still ongoing. Under