Q3 2023 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2023

Presentation

Feb 09, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Kiyoto Kawakami

Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer



Kiyoto Kawakami - Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer



Hello, everyone. This is Kiyoto Kawakami, Head of IR. Today, at the same time as the results, we announced a change in representative directors. I will first go over this announcement and then explain our results, earnings forecast and management reforms.



First, about the notice of change in representative directors. As stated in the disclosure material, we decided in today's Board meeting that as of April 1, Mr. Goto, who is the current President and Representative Director and CEO, will become Chairman and Representative Director and CEO. Mr. Nishiyama, who is the current Director, Executive Managing Officer and Executive General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, will become President and Representative Director and COO and Executive General Manager, Corporate Planning Department.



Mr. Goto, the