May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ryuichiro Nishiyama

Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, COO, Executive GM of Corporate Planning Department & Representative Director

* Takashi Goto

Seibu Holdings Inc. - CEO, Chairman & Representative Director



=====================

Takashi Goto - Seibu Holdings Inc. - CEO, Chairman & Representative Director



Good morning. This is Takashi Goto, CEO of Seibu Holdings. Let me explain the management structure for fiscal year 2023. Starting from this April, we have 2 representative directors, myself being the Representative Director, Chairman and CEO, while Mr. Nishiyama is Representative Director, President and COO. Moreover, in the shareholders' meeting this June, Mr. Shuichiro Ogawa is expected to be appointed President of Seibu Railway and Mr. Yoshiki Kaneda to be appointed President of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, both of which are key entities in the group. The aim of this shift to a new structure is to make the overall group