Q1 2024 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Kiyoto Kawakami

Seibu Holdings Inc. - Managing Officer



Hello, everyone. This is Kawakami, Head of IR. I will now go over the highlights of the presentation titled Overview of financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023, which we disclose today.



Please turn to Page 4. This page summarizes our first quarter results. Operating revenue improved backed by the recovery in demand, driven by factors such as the reclassification of COVID-19 to a Class 5 infectious disease as well as our efforts to raise prices mainly in the hotels business.



Operating profit also grew due to the growth in our top line despite the increase in personnel and power costs. We achieved growth in both revenue and profit in all business segments, which we described together with the key factors on Pages 5 and 6. We were able to outperform the earnings forecast announced in May in