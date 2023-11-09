Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ryuichiro Nishiyama
Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, COO, Executive GM of Corporate Planning Department & Representative Director
* Yoshinari Furuta
Seibu Holdings Inc. - Senior Managing O?cer & Director
=====================
Ryuichiro Nishiyama - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, COO, Executive GM of Corporate Planning Department & Representative Director
This is Nishiyama, COO of Seibu Holdings.
First, in terms of the external environment, we entered the post-COVID phase in the first half of this fiscal year. And while the economic environment continued its moderate recovery with improvements in employment and people's incomes, the rise in various costs resulting from global inflation has significantly impacted various areas. In addition, although there has been a global recovery in people's activities, the number of commuter passengers, mainly workers, has remained low with working from home taking route.
Q2 2024 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...