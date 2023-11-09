Q2 2024 Seibu Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ryuichiro Nishiyama

Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, COO, Executive GM of Corporate Planning Department & Representative Director

* Yoshinari Furuta

Seibu Holdings Inc. - Senior Managing O?cer & Director



=====================

Ryuichiro Nishiyama - Seibu Holdings Inc. - President, COO, Executive GM of Corporate Planning Department & Representative Director



This is Nishiyama, COO of Seibu Holdings.



First, in terms of the external environment, we entered the post-COVID phase in the first half of this fiscal year. And while the economic environment continued its moderate recovery with improvements in employment and people's incomes, the rise in various costs resulting from global inflation has significantly impacted various areas. In addition, although there has been a global recovery in people's activities, the number of commuter passengers, mainly workers, has remained low with working from home taking route.



