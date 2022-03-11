Mar 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chih-Hsien Lo
Uni-President China Holdings Ltd - Executive Chairman
* Jerry Yang
Uni-President China Holdings Ltd - Head of IR
* Jui Sheng Wang;Uni-President Enterprises Corp.;Investor Relations Team Head
* Yu-Chih Hu
TTET Union Corporation - Assistant General Manager of Finance Department
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ally Chen
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst
* Kin Shun Ling
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Linda Huang
Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst
* Luzi Li
BofA Securities, Research Division - VP in Global Equity Research & Research Analyst
* Rick Chiang;Cathay United Bank;Manager of Equity Investment
* Yi Ju Wu
Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. -
Q4 2021 Uni-President Enterprises Corp, Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, Ton Yi Industrial Corp and TTET Union Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...