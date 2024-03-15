Q4 2023 Nepa AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Ferry Wolswinkel - Nepa AB - Interim CEO
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining and welcome to Nepa's presentation and conference call of the year and report 2023. My name is Ferry Wolswinkel, Interim CEO and acting head of the commercial organization and with me today. I have our CFO, Sonja Thorngren. Before I dive into our Q4 report, and I'll just give you a brief background for those less familiar with Nepa to what we do we help marketers and insight professionals measure and optimize the impact of their marketing activities and enable our clients through unique insights and advisory to build stronger and sustainable brands.
We optimize for short and long-term effects of marketing efforts to continuously lower customer acquisition costs and improve our client's ROI. We
