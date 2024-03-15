Mar 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Peter Friis

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - CEO

* SÃ¸ren Rydbirk

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - Chief Commercial Officer

* Ole VesterbÃ¦k

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Casper Blom

Danske Bank Large Corporates & Institutions - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Green Hydrogen Systems 2023 annual report. My name is Elliott and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over to Peter Friis, the CEO. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Peter Friis - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S-CEO



Thank you, Elliot, and welcome to our webcast today where we are presenting the annual report for '23. Sorry, the presenters today will be myself, Peter Friis; CFO, Ole VesterbÃ¦k;