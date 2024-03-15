Full Year 2023 Air Astana AO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Irina Martinez - Air Astana Joint Stock Company - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Air Astana Group Full Year 2023 Presentation. Thank you for joining us. My name is Irina Martinez, the Head of Investor Relations at Air Astana Group. I am joined today by our CEO, Peter Foster; and our CFO, Ibrahim Canliel. They will take us through the company performance in the year. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Participants can submit questions through the webcast page using the Ask a Question button. We hope to get through as much as possible today. But if you have any follow-up questions or clarifications, please e-mail us. The presentation and all relevant materials are also available on our website.



With that, I will hand over to Peter. Peter, please go ahead.



Peter Foster - Air Astana Joint Stock Company - CEO & Director



Thank you, Irina. And a very good afternoon, a very good morning to all of you, wherever you may happen to be. It's a great pleasure for us to be able to host this afternoon