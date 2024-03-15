Mar 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Townsquare Media's Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)
With that, I would like to introduce the first speaker for today's call, Claire Yanki, Executive Vice President.
Claire Yenicay - Townsquare Media Inc - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Townsquare's fourth quarter and year-end financial update. With me on the call today are Bill Wilson, our CEO, and Stuart Rosenstein, our CFO and Executive Vice President.
Please note that during this call, we may make statements that provide information other than historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future expectations, plans and process. These statements are considered
Q4 2023 Townsquare Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...