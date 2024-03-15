Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to GreenSky's green first Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. Please note that all lines are muted to prevent any background noise. During this conference call, Green First representatives will be making certain statements about future financial and operational performance, business outlook and capital plans.



These statements may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause Greenbrier's actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements.



Additional information about these risk factors and assumptions is included in GreenFirst MD&A and AIF, which can be accessed on the Company's website or through SEDAR after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I'll now pass it over to Paul to begin the management presentation. Please go ahead.



Questions and Answers: