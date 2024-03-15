Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to GreenSky's green first Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. Please note that all lines are muted to prevent any background noise. During this conference call, Green First representatives will be making certain statements about future financial and operational performance, business outlook and capital plans.
These statements may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause Greenbrier's actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements.
Additional information about these risk factors and assumptions is included in GreenFirst MD&A and AIF, which can be accessed on the Company's website or through SEDAR after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I'll now pass it over to Paul to begin the management presentation. Please go ahead.
Q4 2023 Greenfirst Forest Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...