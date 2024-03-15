Q2 2024 Jabil Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining Jabil's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call are Chief Financial Officer, Mike Dastoor; and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Wilson. Over the next few minutes, Mike and I will review our Q2 results, update current demand trends and provide new guidance for fiscal '24. We will then turn the call over to Kenny, who will provide several of the building blocks that give us confidence in our strong outlook for fiscal '25.



Before we begin, please note that today's call is being webcast live, and during our prepared remarks, we will be referencing slides. To follow along with the slides, please visit jabil.com within the Investor Relations portion of the website. At the conclusion of the call, the entirety of