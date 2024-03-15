Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Flagship Communities REIT fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded. Today's presenters are Kurt Keeney, Flagship's President and Chief Executive Officer; Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer; and Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer.
Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information, and this information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR. These documents are also available on Flagship's website at flagshipcommunities.com. Flagship has also prepared a corresponding PowerPoint presentation, which it encourages you to follow along with during this call. And now I'll pass the call over to Kurt Keeney. Kurt?
Kurtis Keeney - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Q4 2023 Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...