Q4 2023 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. conference call on the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, financial results.



We have with us Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Stavros Gyftakis, Chief Financial Officer of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded today, Friday, March 15, 2024. The archived webcast of the conference call will soon be made available on the Seanergy website, www.seanergymaritime.com. To access today's presentation and listen to the archived audio file visit the Seanergy website following the Webcast & Presentations section under the Investor Relations page. Please now turn to slide 2 of the presentation.



Many of the remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from the results projected from those forward-looking statements. Additional