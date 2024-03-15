Q4 2023 Summit Midstream Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Summit Midstream Partners LP earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode after the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to pass the call over to the Director of Finance, Treasurer, Investor Relations, Randall Burton.



Randall Burton - Summit Midstream Partners, LP - Director of Finance, Treasurer & IR



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. If you don't already have a copy of our earnings release, please visit our website at w. w. w. dot Summit Midstream.com, where you'll find it on the homepage Events and Presentations section or quarterly results section.



With me today to discuss our fourth quarter of 2023 financial and operating results, the Heath Deneke, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Bill Mault, our Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our senior management team.



Before we start, I