Q4 2023 Quarterhill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Quarterhill's Q4 and fiscal 2023 financial results conference call. On this morning's call, we have Chuck Myers, CEO, and Kyle increased Chief Financial Officer. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following management's presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session during which analysts are invited to ask questions to ask a question please press star one on your touchtone phone to register. Should you require assistance during the call, please press star zero.



Earlier this morning, Quarterhill issued a new news release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year end ended December 31, 2023. This news release, along with the company's MD&A and financial statements, are available on Quarterhill's website and on SEDAR. Certain matters discussed during today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the Company's annual information form and