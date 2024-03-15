Mar 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Corporate Participants

Romi Savova

Pensionbee Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Christoph Martin

Pensionbee Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

Marc Downes

Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Pensionbee Group PLC full-year results investor presentation.



I'd now like to hand over to the management team from Pensionbee, Romi, good afternoon.



Romi Savova - Pensionbee Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, and thank you very much for having us here today. We're delighted to take you through our 2023 full-year results presentation. But before we do that, perhaps I'll start with