Full Year 2019 Avjennings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Peter K. Summers - AVJennings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rochelle, and welcome, everyone, to this investor briefing teleconference for the AVJennings Limited 30 June 2019 results. With me today are our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Larry Mahaffy; and our Company Secretary, Mr. Carl Thompson.



As usual, we will be following the format of the investor briefing document which we released to the ASX earlier this morning. And there will be 3 parts to this presentation. Firstly, Larry will take us through the financial outcomes for FY '19; secondly, I will then look beyond FY '19; and thirdly, as Rochelle mentioned before, we will finish with a period for questions.



So if I could