Avjennings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Carl D. Thompson - AVJennings Limited - General Counsel & Company Secretary



Hello, and welcome all. My name is Carl Thompson, and I am the company Secretary of AVJennings and will act as moderator for today's meeting. AVJennings acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and New Zealand and their connection to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their elders, past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all aboriginal Torres Strait Islander and Murray peoples today.



In keeping with our safety-first response to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the safety of our shareholders and staff in mind, we have decided to adopt an online approach to this year's AGM.



The program for today is an address from Simon Cheong, our Chairman, on the challenges we faced during the last year and our responses. And Peter Summers, our CEO, will speak on our business model, current state of affairs and our outlook.



There will be an opportunity for questions later. Please note that only shareholders and their proxies may ask questions. This will be