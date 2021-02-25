Half Year 2021 Avjennings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrew Keys -



Hello, and welcome to the half year FY '21 results briefing for AVJennings. I'm Andrew Keys, and I'll be facilitating this event. After the presentation from AVJenning's CEO, Peter Summers; and CFO, Larry Mahaffy, there will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to Peter Summers.



Peter K. Summers - AVJennings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Andrew, and welcome all to today's briefing on AVJenning's results for the 6 months to December 31, 2020. As you know, part of the process for presenting results comprises comparisons to the corresponding prior period, and it might only be 12 months ago, but it seems so much longer and so much has changed. At the corresponding presentation last year, we were talking about bushfires and floods and the first signs of the market recovery, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney and how things changed only a few weeks later.



Yet whilst there have been so many challenges to businesses and to us as individuals, there are so many fundamentals that haven't changed. And this presentation