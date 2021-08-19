Full Year 2021 Avjennings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Peter K. Summers - AVJennings Limited - MD, CEO & Director



(technical difficulty) presentation which we're sharing that document on screen. As Andrew mentioned, we will be available to take questions at the end of the formal presentation. .



AVJennings 89th year since its creation in 1932 saw conditions and challenges that continued to be dominated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I understand that our results briefing, the focus is on the outcomes and numbers. But I think it is worth spending a few minutes on some very important matters that help us all understand those outcomes and those numbers.



The pandemic was not discriminatory. It was globally reach and a risk to all. The country -- the company was not immune to all of this. But what became clear very early was that we had some strong positives on which we could draw. The first was our business model, and we've talked to this before the pandemic. To sum at that time, it may not have seemed very important. We raised it in terms of how the company best deals strategically with the realities of property cycles. And we