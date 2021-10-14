Avjennings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 14, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Carl D. Thompson - AVJennings Limited - General Counsel & Company Secretary



Hello, and welcome, all. My name is Carl Thompson, and I'm the Company Secretary of AVJennings and will act as moderator for today's meeting. AVJennings acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and New Zealand and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all First Nations and Maori Peoples today.



In keeping with our safety-first response to the COVID-19 panic -- pandemic and with the safety of our shareholders and staff in mind, we have decided to adopt an online approach to this year's AGM as we did last year.



The program for today is an address from Simon Cheong, our Chairman, on the past year, including its challenges and our successes. Thereafter, Mr. Peter Summers, our CEO, will speak on our business model, current state of affairs and our outlook. There will be an opportunity for questions. Please note that only shareholders and their proxies may ask questions. This will be followed by the