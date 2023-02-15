Avjennings Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AVJennings Limited General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Carl Thompson, Company Secretary. Please go ahead.



Carl D. Thompson - AVJennings Limited - General Counsel & Company Secretary



Thank you. Hello, and welcome all. My name is Carl Thompson, and I'm the Company Secretary of AVJennings and will act as moderator for today's meeting.



AVJennings acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and New Zealand and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all First Nations and Maori Peoples today.



I will shortly hand over to Mr. Simon Cheong, our Chairman, to conduct the formalities relating to this meeting. There will be an opportunity for comments and questions on each resolution as they are considered. Please note that only shareholders and their proxies may ask questions.



To assist shareholders, the online guide is available at the bottom of