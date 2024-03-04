American Airlines Group Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Scott Long - American Airlines Group Inc. - MD of IR



Good afternoon. My name is Scott Long and I'd like to welcome you to American Airlines' 2024 Investor Day. So as a reminder, before we get started, I get this fancy slide. Today's presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements that represent our expectation of future events. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ from those projections. Information about some of these risks and uncertainties is included in our SEC filings. In addition, we'll be discussing a number of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of those numbers is available in the appendix of today's presentation.



And with that, I'd like to thank you for joining us again today and bring up our CEO, Robert Isom, to the stage.



Robert D. Isom - American Airlines Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. I really appreciate the time. So look, it's been 7 years since American's last Investor Day. And I've been CEO now for 2 years. So one of the