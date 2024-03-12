Mar 12, 2024 / 01:15PM GMT
Jamie Nathaniel Baker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - U.S. Airline & Aircraft Leasing Equity Analyst
All right, folks, moving right along. For any of you that were in the room for the United presentation, I was right. Mike Leskinen is the most recently seated CFO in the U.S. So I stand by what I thought for a moment was a mistake. In any event, the second most recently seated CFO, is joining Robert Isom, the CEO up here and that's Devon May, coming fresh off at Investor Day last week. I suspect some of these slides might look a bit familiar at least to me and Mark and some of the folks in the room. Let me turn the podium or actually, you guys can sit there, whatever you prefer. But ladies and gentlemen, American Airlines. Thank you very much.
Robert D. Isom - American Airlines Group Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thanks, Jamie, and good morning, everyone. I'll add that Devon May, while somewhat new to his role is incredibly seasoned. So...
Devon E. May - American Airlines Group Inc. - Executive VP & CFO<
American Airlines Group Inc at JPMorgan Industrials Conference Transcript
