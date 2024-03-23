Director Mary Mcdowell Sells Shares of Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial), a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, has experienced a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. Director Mary Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. Mary Mcdowell has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 14,356 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Autodesk Inc, with a total of 32 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $256.66, giving the company a market cap of $54.392 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Autodesk Inc stands at 60.39, which is above the industry median of 27.88 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, as measured by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, is currently at 1, indicating that Autodesk Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell by Director Mary Mcdowell may be of interest, although it is important to consider the broader context of insider transactions and the company's valuation metrics when evaluating the significance of this event.

