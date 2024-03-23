Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), a global leader in mass customization, has reported an insider transaction involving Florian Baumgartner, the Executive Vice President and CEO of its subsidiary, Vista. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 5,683 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. Florian Baumgartner has a history of selling shares in the company, with a total of 5,683 shares sold over the past year and no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Cimpress PLC (CMPR) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cimpress PLC (CMPR) were trading at $87.7, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.335 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 56.84, which is above the industry median of 19.44 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $70.43, Cimpress PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

