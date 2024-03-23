Matthew Simmes, President and Chief Operating Officer of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC), sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $102.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $408,160.

IES Holdings Inc is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprising providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. The company's services include electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares of IES Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Matthew Simmes follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 20 insider sells within the company.

On the day of the sale, IES Holdings Inc had a market capitalization of $2.067 billion, with the stock trading at $102.04. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 19.43, which is above the industry median of 15.34 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.52, with a GF Value of $67.20, indicating that IES Holdings Inc was significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

