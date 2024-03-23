Coherent Corp CEO MATTERA VINCENT D JR Sells 5,000 Shares

Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR), a company specializing in lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions in a wide range of commercial, industrial, and scientific applications, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. SEC Filing indicates that the transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares. This insider sale is one of several transactions conducted by MATTERA VINCENT D JR over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 66,000 shares and having made no purchases of the stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Coherent Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. On the valuation front, Coherent Corp shares were trading at $58.91 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $8.920 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, indicating that Coherent Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a bearish stance on the company's future performance.

