Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), a company specializing in neurology and endocrinology treatments, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich, sold 75,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $139.38 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $10,453,500. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has decreased, reflecting a notable change in their holdings.

Over the past year, Eric Benevich has sold a total of 156,165 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 73 insider sells and no insider buys.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, with a market cap of $13.848 billion, is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 57.48. This valuation is higher than the industry median of 22.61 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

As of the date of the insider sale, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $139.38, which is fairly valued according to the GuruFocus Value of $150.71. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.92, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

