According to a recent SEC filing, Director George Morrow has sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $139.42 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $5,576,800.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes products for endometriosis, tardive dyskinesia, and Parkinson's disease, among other conditions.

Over the past year, George Morrow has sold a total of 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 73 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's shares were trading at $139.42 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $13.848 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 57.48, which is above the industry median of 22.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $150.71, indicating that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is fairly valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

