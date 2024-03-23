Director Richard Pops has sold 23,200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $140.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,255,656.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes products and candidates for a range of conditions, with a commitment to advancing science and improving patient lives.

Over the past year, Richard Pops has sold a total of 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 73 insider sells for the company.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $140.33 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 57.48, which is above the industry median of 22.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $140.33 and a GF Value of $150.71, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.