Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), a company specializing in the development of treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Regulatory Officer Ingrid Delaet sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,413 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale was executed at a price of $140.14 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of $420,420. The company's market cap following the sale is $13.848 billion.

The insider transaction history for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been no insider purchases and 73 insider sales during this period.

Regarding the company's valuation, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's shares were trading at $140.14 on the day of the insider's sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 57.48, which is above the industry median of 22.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $150.71, suggesting that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

