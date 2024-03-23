Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO, Financial), a renowned designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children, has experienced an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company, which operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing, has a diverse portfolio of brands including Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, and others, catering to a wide customer base through its retail stores and e-commerce platform. According to the filing, Zine Mazouzi, the Chief Financial Officer of Steven Madden Ltd, sold 7,246 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $41.66 per share, resulting in a total value of $301,855.36. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,246 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Steven Madden Ltd, with a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Steven Madden Ltd's shares were trading at $41.66 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $3.080 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.10, which is lower than the industry median of 19.7 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $40.18, indicating that Steven Madden Ltd is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's sell activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating Steven Madden Ltd's stock. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.