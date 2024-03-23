Vice President Steve Cardin has sold 915 shares of UFP Technologies Inc (NAS:UFPT), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred on March 13, 2024, and was reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UFP Technologies Inc is a company that designs and manufactures engineered packaging solutions, component products, and specialty materials. The company's offerings include custom-engineered foams, molded fiber, and specialty materials, which are used across a variety of end markets including automotive, aerospace, consumer, electronics, and medical devices.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 915 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Steve Cardin is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells for UFP Technologies Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of UFP Technologies Inc were trading at $197.49, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.476 billion for the company. The price-earnings ratio stood at 33.06, which is above both the industry median of 27.915 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $145.78, indicates that UFP Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for UFP Technologies Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

The information provided in this article is based on the latest insider trading data and the current financial valuation metrics for UFP Technologies Inc.

