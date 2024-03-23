Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), a leading online real estate marketplace, provides a comprehensive suite of real estate and home-related information, products, and services to consumers and real estate professionals. The company operates through a portfolio of brands, including Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Naked Apartments, among others. Zillow Group's business model involves buying and selling homes directly (iBuying), providing mortgage services, and offering advertising and software solutions.

According to a recent SEC filing, the Chief Financial Officer of Zillow Group Inc's subsidiary, Jeremy Hofmann, sold 7,813 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $54.76 per share, resulting in a total value of $427,959.88.

Over the past year, Jeremy Hofmann has sold a total of 43,790 shares of Zillow Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc were trading at $54.76 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.045 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.15, indicating that Zillow Group Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $47.79. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Zillow Group Inc suggests a pattern of insider selling, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance or future stock price movements.

Investors and analysts often scrutinize insider transactions as they can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the valuation and prospects of the company. While the reasons behind individual insider sales can vary, consistent selling by insiders may warrant further investigation by shareholders and potential investors.

