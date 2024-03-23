Orraparn Lee, the Executive Vice President of Accounting at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE, Financial), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $126.67 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $380,010. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. The company has a long-standing track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses. Over the past year, Orraparn Lee has sold a total of 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stands at $21.649 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 229.17, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.82 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, with a GF Value of $173.36 per share. This indicates that the stock is considered modestly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, valuation metrics, and market conditions when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.