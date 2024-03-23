Mitchell Lewis, Director of BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC), has sold 5,352 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $116.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $622,496.16.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc is a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States. The company operates through a broad network of distribution centers, offering a comprehensive range of products such as plywood, lumber, roofing, and insulation materials to service the needs of customers in the construction and renovation sectors.

Over the past year, Mitchell Lewis has sold a total of 77,156 shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC) has a market cap of $1.006 billion as of the last trading price of $116.33. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.69, which is above both the industry median of 13.56 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that BlueLinx Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued. With a current price of $116.33 and a GF Value of $58.01, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.01.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and industry trends, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

