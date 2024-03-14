Gap Inc (GPS) CFO Katrina O'Connell Sells 45,266 Shares

On March 14, 2024, Katrina O'Connell, the Chief Financial Officer of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), sold 45,266 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Gap Inc is a global apparel retail company that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty and outlet stores, online, and through franchise agreements.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 210,632 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Gap Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Gap Inc were trading at $22.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.748 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 17.60, which is lower than the industry median of 18.44 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.76, with a trading price of $22.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.81, indicating that Gap Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

